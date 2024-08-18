Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon's all-new Echo Spot is a sleek and customizable smart alarm clock, featuring a variety of custom-designed clock faces and fun colors. It's built for the nightstand, with a gradual lighting display that makes it easy to set and view alarms, see the time, weather, prayer time notifications or song titles at a glance.

You can also enjoy vibrant sound with its 1.73-inch front-firing directional speaker—simply ask Alexa to play music or podcasts from your favorite providers like Anghami and Spotify. You can also ask Alexa to set alarms on Echo Spot by saying things like, "Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7am with 90's alternative." Or wake up to one of four new custom alarm sounds: Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. And, if you want a bit more sleep when your alarm goes off, just tap Echo Spot to snooze.

You can also ask Alexa for the weather to see the temperature, along with an illustration—like a sun, a cloud, or even a snowflake—appearing on the screen. The visual display also shows song titles when music plays. To skip songs, simply ask Alexa, or quickly tap the display. There are also buttons on the top of the device to quickly change the volume. Plus, you can also connect Echo Spot to compatible smart home products to set up Alexa Routines to help automate your life.

