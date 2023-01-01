Sean Dollwet
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of Royalty Hero
Sean Dollwet teaches and mentors entrepreneurs how to capitalize on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP). His secret is a system that he calls, “Book Stacking.” He used this business model to attain millionaire status in the explosive self-publishing industry — without writing a single book.
3 tendencias del mundo editorial que debes de conocer en 2024
Los audiolibros, los libros electrónicos y la inteligencia artificial son increíbles por las oportunidades que ofrecen, incluyendo una mayor disponibilidad para llegar a otros.
3 Publishing Trends You Must Know in 2024
Audiobooks, ebooks and AI are incredible for the opportunities provided and our wider availability to reach others.