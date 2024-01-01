Dtec
Dtec's SANDBOX Kicks Off Its New Third Cohort, SB3, With 18 Startups Enrolled In The Program
18 startups have been enrolled in this installment of SANDBOX, which saw a total of more than 1,600 applications to be a part of this 12-month program.
Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund And Dubai Silicon Oasis Partner To Support Emerging Technology Startups
Mohammed bin Rashid innovation Fund and Dubai Silicon Oasis have come together with the aim to empower innovative entrepreneurs in the UAE by providing them with the ideal space, resources, and opportunities for growth.
A New Edition Of Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, On June 21, 2022, Will Examine Dubai's NFT Landscape
Organized by Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, this edition of Dtec Forum is free to attend for those who register for the event.
Building A Successful Minimum Viable Product: The How-To
If you feel that an MVP strategy is the right approach for your startup, here are six steps you can take to make the most of it.
Want To Launch Your Startup In Just A Week? Here's How You Can Do Just That In Dubai
There is now a wealth of resources out there that have drastically reduced the amount of time required to get started.
Fundraising Vs. Bootstrapping: How To Decide What You Need For Your Tech Startup
Considering these three questions can help you decide whether you really need funding or whether bootstrapping would suit you better.
2019's Third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Look Into Space Tech
The third Dtec Forum is set to bolster the interest and momentum around the UAE's space interests.
New Delhi-Based ShipsKart and Bangalore-based Loktra Declared Winners Of The Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow In India
Two innovative startups from India have won free office space and company set-up support in Dubai at a pitch competition during the first ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow hosted in India at Delhi and Bangalore.
Huda Beauty's Mona Kattan And Apparel Group's Sima Ved To Headline Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, In June
Huda Beauty co-founder and Global President Mona Kattan and Apparel Group founder and Vice Chairperson Sima Ved will be the key speakers at the second edition of this year's Dtec Forum series, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East.
2019's First Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East Focuses On Using PR To Grow Your Business
The speakers at the first Dtec Forum walked businesses through the intricacies of media trends in the MENA region.
PR Primer: Learn To Promo Your Business On March 28 At 2019's First Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East
Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, kicks off to help entrepreneurs spur their businesses ahead.