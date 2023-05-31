18 startups have been enrolled in this installment of SANDBOX, which saw a total of more than 1,600 applications to be a part of this 12-month program.

SANDBOX, the founder-focused startup program developed by Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub in the MENA region, has kicked off its third cohort, SB3.

SANDBOX, which makes use of a rolling application process, is a highly execution-based program, emphasizing on key performance indicators (KPIs), sprints, and tangible deliverables.

In May, Entrepreneur Middle East attended an event staged by SANDBOX that had Taylor Wessing Partner Abdullah Mutawi mentor the entrepreneurs that make up SB3.

The session saw Mutawi, one of the MENA region's leading corporate lawyers with extensive roots in technology, media, and communications, sharing his insights with the cohort.

Check out the video for highlights from the event!

