in5 Dubai Collaborates With Dubai Science Park To Launch Science-Centric Vertical, in5 Science
The announcement coincides with in5 Dubai's decade-long presence in the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
TECOM Group's Startup Incubator In5 Sees Its Entrepreneurs Raise AED65 Million In First Half Of 2020
Launched in 2013 by TECOM Group, a member of Dubai Holding, in5 has helped over 347 entrepreneurs raise more than AED465 million in the years since its inception.
Four Dubai Startups Providing Solutions Catered To Tackling The Coronavirus Pandemic
A look at the startups under the umbrella of startup incubator in5 that have been bringing forth innovations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people in the UAE amid efforts to curb COVID-19.
in5 Dubai Launches Competition For Startups And Entrepreneurs To Create Innovative Solutions For The UAE's Fight Against COVID-19
The winner will receive a one-year free membership at in5 with access to innovation centers and co-working spaces to scale up and roll out their product.
"My Startup Is A Reflection Of Who I Am" - Stefania Brunori, Founder, Yoginfinity
Yoginfinity Founder Stefania Brunori on why TECOM Group's in5 is a perfect platform to launch a startup business in Dubai.
Being An Entrepreneur Can Make You A Happier Person
Researchers suggest that "the autonomy enjoyed by 'being one's own boss' more than compensates entrepreneurs for the hardships otherwise associated with self-employment."
Startup Taka Solutions Wants To Spread Responsible Consumption Using Green Tech
Taka Solutions founder and Managing Director Charles Blaschke on his startup's mission to reducing energy consumption, entrepreneurship in UAE, and representing the GCC region on the global competition The Venture.
Five Minutes with Entrepreneur Raki Phillips, Co-founder of SugarMoo
SugarMoo comes with a promise that you can order any of its desserts online, have it delivered anywhere in Dubai in 90 minutes or less
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Leslie Mallart, Founder, Dubai Confidential
Founded by 36-year-old Leslie Mallart, Dubai Confidential is a lifestyle website geared towards helping expat women "discover and explore hidden gems around the UAE."
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Ali Abdel Hafiz, Founder, iSolarWorkx
Ali Abdel-Hafiz talks about his passion for renewable energy, education and entrepreneurship.
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Dany El Eid, Founder, Pixelbug
From Back to the Future to augmented reality, three co-founders launched pixelbug, a tech company developing advanced augmented reality applications.
Melltoo Marketplace And in5 Host Instagram Entrepreneurship Event For Homegrown UAE Talents
If you're interested in using Instagram for your business, this event would be beneficial for you.