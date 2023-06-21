in5 Dubai Collaborates With Dubai Science Park To Launch Science-Centric Vertical, in5 Science The announcement coincides with in5 Dubai's decade-long presence in the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

in5
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Science Park; Ammar Al Malik Managing director, Dubai Internet City; Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Media City; and Saeed Al Nofeli, Director, in5 Dubai

Dubai-based startup incubator in5, which falls under the purview of UAE-based business enabler TECOM Group, has launched in5 Science, a new vertical that will focus solely on supporting science-based startups.

The new entity has been launched in collaboration with Dubai Science Park, one of the 10 business districts under the TECOM umbrella.

With in5 having launched in 2013, this announcement of a new science-focused vertical coincides with the tenth anniversary of its presence in the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"As a leading business enabler in Dubai, TECOM Group has strived to enrich the support and opportunities available to entrepreneurs through in5," Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City (a part of TECOM Group), said. "10 years on, we're proud to see our incubator's impact on promoting Dubai's startup ecosystem and economic diversification efforts across media, tech, and design. The new science vertical will expand our offerings to meet the needs of emerging economic opportunities in the science sector while securing Dubai's reputation as a global business hub."

The startups at in5 Science will be guided in a way that aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2023, which aims to accelerate growth by increasing Dubai's innovation and knowledge-based economy on a global scale.

The new entity's program structure aligns with other sustainability-focused UAE government agenda such as the Road to Net Zero by 2050, COP28, We the UAE 2031, and National Food Security Strategy.

The launch announcement of in5 Science. Source: in5 Dubai

"Science is a fast-growing field in Dubai, underpinned by government strategies across sustainability, healthcare, and research and development," Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, said. "Dubai Science Park plays a pivotal role in nurturing an ecosystem that promotes these economic roadmaps by empowering leading and international science-focused businesses to set up and expand operations. in5 Science will enable entrepreneurs to engage a world-class community of researchers and industry leaders and inject innovation and competitiveness to take the UAE's science ambitions to the next level."

With 2023 named the "Year of Sustainability" in the UAE, in5 Science will thus aim to foster innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship across science sectors. This will be done by means of offering sector-specific support, and facilitating access to investment for startup founders to set up and scale new businesses.

in5 Science will also enable networking with C-suite figures from companies like Nexus Resilience Group, a UAE-based company that offers circular water, energy and waste solutions; Dii Desert Energy, a Germany-headquartered company that focuses on creating renewable energy solutions in desert terrains such as the MENA region; and GMEX Group, a UK-based conglomerate of companies that aim to offer sustainable solutions to global financial markets.

in5 Science's program will be curated based on the knowledge in5 has gained through its 10-year-long presence in the UAE. in5 Science will thus aim to streamline and customize the in5 ecosystem for new businesses, while also connecting founders to a global community and purpose-built infrastructure at Dubai Science Park.

