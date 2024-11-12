The deadline for nominations is December 2, 2024, and they can be submitted on the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 website.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for The Enterprise Agility Awards 2024, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward standout entrepreneurs, startups, businesses, and support initiatives from the MENA region's business ecosystem.

The Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 will be held at the Sofitel Dubai, The Palm on December 9, 2024, with an aim to honor individuals who have demonstrated innovation and outstanding business conduct.

The deadline for nominations is December 2, 2024, and they can be submitted on the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 website.

For more information on the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 , please contact Mahdi Hashemi, Regional Director at BNC Publishing, (mahdi@bncpublishing.net) and Sarah Saddouk, Director of Innovation and Strategy (sarah@bncpublishing.net).