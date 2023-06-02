The 2024 edition of the Cartier Women's Initiative is now open for applications, with entries being accepted from Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to Friday, June 30, 2023, with the cut-off time on Friday, June 30 being 6pm Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Cartier Women's Initiative, the annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to drive change by empowering women impact entrepreneurs, is now calling inviting applications for the 2024 edition of the initiative founded by the French Maison, Cartier, in 2006.

The program, which is open to women-run and women-owned businesses from any country and sector that aim to have a strong and sustainable positive impact on society as defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, had announced its 2023 fellows in May, and it is now calling for entries for its next edition.

Image courtesy Cartier Women's Initiative.

This year's installment of the Cartier Women's Initiative saw a total of 11 awards being presented. This included nine regional awards for the regions of Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Francophone sub-Saharan Africa, Anglophone and Lusophone Africa, Middle East and North Africa, West Asia, South Asia and Central Asia, and Oceania, as well as two thematic awards, namely, the Science and Technology Pioneer Award, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

A total of 32 fellows, representing the top three businesses for each of the nine regional awards, and for the two thematic awards, were announced at a glittering ceremony conducted in Paris, which featured several high-profile speakers and guests like Amal Clooney, Nadine Labaki, Melanie Laurent, Yara Shahidi, Sandi Toskvig, and several others. (The full list of winners is shared at the bottom of this article.)

Nadine Labaki at the Cartier Women's Initiative 2023 Awards Ceremony. Image courtesy Cartier Women's Initiative.

"We are thrilled to host the 16th annual awards ceremony of the Cartier Women's Initiative in Paris, celebrating our ever-growing community of impact-driven entrepreneurs," said Cyrille Vigneron, CEO and President of Cartier International, in a statement. "Cartier is proud to continue building on its commitment for women's empowerment, thus leveraging business as a force for good."

The first-place awardees will take home US$100,000 in grant funding, while the second and third-place awardees will receive US$60,000 and US$30,000 respectively. To facilitate this, the total grant funding per edition has increased to US$2 million, its largest amount yet. In addition to the grant funding, all 33 fellows will also benefit from tailored mentoring and coaching, media visibility, networking opportunities and education courses from the leading business school INSEAD.

Cyrille Vigneron, CEO and President of Cartier International. Image courtesy Cartier Women's Initiative.

Initial selection decisions will be sent out on August 1, 2023, and all applicants will be notified by December 1, 2023. If your business is shortlisted, you will be asked to provide additional supporting documentation. That said, due to high volume of applications, the program will be unable to provide individual feedback to non-finalists.

To submit your application for the Regional Awards of the Cartier Women's Initiative, please head to this website: https://www.cartierwomensinitiative.com/regional-awards

All information regarding the Cartier Women's Initiative application/registration can be found on this link: https://www.cartierwomensinitiative.com/awards

Image courtesy Cartier Women's Initiative.

Here's the full list of awardees for the 2023 edition of the Cartier Women's Initiative:

The 11 first-place awardees:

Latin America and the Caribbean: Emily Ewell, Brazil, Pantys

North America: Wendy Owens, United States, Hexas Biomass Inc.

Europe: Iva Gumnishka, Bulgaria, Humans in the Loop

Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa: Yvette Ishimwe, Rwanda, IRIBA Water Group

Anglophone and Lusophone Africa: Dupe Killa-Kafidipe, Nigeria, Platinum Fisheries

Middle East and North Africa: Khadija Elbedweihy, Egypt, PraxiLabs

East Asia: Woori Moon, South Korea, 40FY

South Asia and Central Asia: Denica Riadini-Flesch, Indonesia, SukkhaCitta

Oceania: Ingrid Sealey, Australia, Teach Well

Science and Technology Pioneer Award: Poulami Chaudhuri, India, Helex

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award: Blake Van Putten, United States, CISE

The 11 second-place awardees:

Latin America and the Caribbean: Atilana Piñón, Colombia, Retorna

North America: Ania Wysocka, Canada, Simply Rooted Media Inc.

Europe: Mariam Torosyan, Armenia, Safe YOU

Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa: Siny Samba, Senegal, Le Lionceau

Anglophone and Lusophone Africa: Angella Kyomugisha, Uganda, Kaaro Health

Middle East and North Africa: Renad Aljefri, Saudi Arabia, Ad Astra Therapy

East Asia: Megan Lam, Hong Kong SAR (China), Neurum Health

South Asia and Central Asia: Dimple Parmar, India, ZenHeal Wellness Private Limited

Oceania: Lina Xu, Australia, Telecare

Science and Technology Pioneer Award: Liv Andersson, UK, BioZeroc

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award: Ishani Roy, India, Serein Inc.

The 10 third-place awardees:

Latin America and the Caribbean: Lidia Díaz, Dominican Republic, Plant Powered

North America: Kayla Castañeda, United States, Agua Bonita

Europe: Nathalie Lesselin, Switzerland, KOKORO Lingua

Anglophone and Lusophone Africa: Charlot Magayi, Kenya, Mukuru Clean Stoves

Middle East and North Africa: Farah Emara, Egypt, FreshSource

East Asia: Olivia Cotes-James, Hong Kong SAR (China), LUÜNA

South Asia and Central Asia: Mint Lim, Singapore, School of Concepts

Oceania: Lily Dempster, Australia, One Small Step

Science and Technology Pioneer Award: Adi Yehezkeli, Israel, Fabumin

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award: Chengchuan Shi, China, Voibook Technology

