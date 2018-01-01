Bedros Keuilian

Bedros Keuilian

VIP Contributor
CEO and Founder of Fit Body Boot Camp
Bedros Keuilian is the founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp, one of the nation’s fastest growing franchises. He's also known as the hidden genius entrepreneurs, bestselling authors and thought leaders turn to when they want to quickly scale their businesses and build impact-focused brands.

How to Scale Fast and Win the Race to Market
Scaling

Turn your big idea into big money.
6 min read
Why Your Health Is the Key to Your Success in Business
Personal Health

Take care of yourself, and your business will take care of itself.
6 min read
How to Launch an Online Coaching Business
Online Business

Cut through the noise and create a viral product.
7 min read
How to Find the Right Mastermind or Coaching Program to Help You Grow Your Business
Business Coaching

Never underestimate the power of a great coach.
6 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Only Do 5 Percent of the Work
Time Management

Can you imagine Bill Gates scrubbing toilets at the Microsoft headquarters?
6 min read
5 Ways Bad Leadership Can Destroy Your Business
Leadership Strategy

Lead your team from the front.
9 min read
Why Failure Is Your Best Friend in Business
Failure

Success comes to those who fall first.
4 min read
How to Pitch Your Business, Product or Idea to Industry Experts
Pitching

I say no to almost all of the pitches that come my way, but the few "yeses" really stand out.
6 min read
3 Simple Strategies to Boost Morale and Get the Best Results From Your Team
Employee Morale

Your employees are definitely worth the investment.
6 min read
Why You Shouldn't Worry About Branding Until You Make 6 Figures
Direct Marketing

If you're not already bringing in major sales, you need to spend your money on this first.
6 min read
Why Your Business Beliefs Are More Important Than Your Business Plan
Entrepreneur Mindset

Your business plan will change. Your business beliefs should lead you to long-term success.
6 min read
Don't Study the Competition. Study Winners in Other Industries.
Competitive Advantages

Studying the competition leads to failure.
6 min read
If You Want Your Business to Thrive, You Need to Have These Difficult Conversations With Your Team Today
Leadership Skills

Being able to handle tough situations is one of the hallmarks of a great leader.
6 min read
How to Avoid Wasting Time on Dead-End Business Ideas
Business Ideas

Don't be married to every idea that pops up.
6 min read
Why America Is Still the Land of Opportunity
American Dream

The problem is not that the American Dream is dead, it's that people are confused about what the American Dream really is.
6 min read
