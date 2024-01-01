Alexander Torrenegra
Founder & CEO, Torre
Alexander Torrenegra is the Founder & CEO at Torre, and an investor on Shark Tank Colombia. He also founded voice-service companies VoiceBunny and Voice123. Alexander was awarded the TR35 Top Colombian Innovator of the Year award by the MIT Technology Review in 2012, and was later named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2015.
