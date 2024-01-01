Amy Chen

Business coach and consultant

Amy Chen is a business coach and consultant. A former banking executive, she uses her extensive commercial experience to help entrepreneurs take control of their numbers so they can focus what they love doing while sustainably growing their business.  

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why Multitasking is Blocking Your Path to Success

Bouncing back and forth between things isn't going to make life easier because what you're really doing is task switching, not multi-tasking

Growth Strategies

It's Official: Self-care Leads to Long-term Business Success

Investing in your wellbeing could take your work to new heights

Lifestyle

Why Introverts Are Good For Business

Most contemporary psychologists agree the key difference between introverts and extroverts is their sensitivity to external stimulation

Lifestyle

Sleeping More Can Help Your Business Soar

The need for sleep is not a sign of human fragility; it's what you need to replenish to perform at your best

Growth Strategies

How Improving Employee Onboarding Can Boost Your Bottom Line

It can be the key to staff retention and company success

More Authors You Might Like