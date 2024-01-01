Amy Chen
Business coach and consultant
Amy Chen is a business coach and consultant. A former banking executive, she uses her extensive commercial experience to help entrepreneurs take control of their numbers so they can focus what they love doing while sustainably growing their business.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Multitasking is Blocking Your Path to Success
Bouncing back and forth between things isn't going to make life easier because what you're really doing is task switching, not multi-tasking
It's Official: Self-care Leads to Long-term Business Success
Investing in your wellbeing could take your work to new heights
Why Introverts Are Good For Business
Most contemporary psychologists agree the key difference between introverts and extroverts is their sensitivity to external stimulation
Sleeping More Can Help Your Business Soar
The need for sleep is not a sign of human fragility; it's what you need to replenish to perform at your best
How Improving Employee Onboarding Can Boost Your Bottom Line
It can be the key to staff retention and company success