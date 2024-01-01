Amy Read
Founder & CEO, Gifts Less Ordinary
Amy set up Gifts Less Ordinary in October 2015, with the intention of creating an online global luxury gift marketplace that connects people with beautiful, unique and bespoke gifts for every occasion.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Is This Time-Poor Generation Fuelling The USD$31 Billion Gifting Market?
The rise in gifting culture sees an increasing demand for personalised gifts while the gifting market reaches a CAGR of 8.5 per cent by 2021