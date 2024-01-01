Anna Trybocka

CEO, CrescoData

Anna Trybocka is the CEO and founding partner of CrescoData. She has a 17-year digital career spanning across Europe, Australia and Asia where she has worked with brands, telcos, publishers and agencies. She has enjoyed working on a number of bleeding-edge projects. In Australia, she was the Head of Mobile for Yahoo! She has also served as the Director of Investment and Institutional Investment for UKTI. Anna holds a BSc from the London School of Economics and an MA from City University, London.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Exploring the Privacy & Security Regulations that Businesses Need to Consider

Guidelines provide a form of protection, should they remain compliant, as the fallout of a security breach can be devastating to any enterprise

Technology

How are Integrated Platforms and Super Apps Automating E-commerce

As the trend of platform integration seems to be emerging around the globe, e-commerce automation and scaling become increasingly relevant.

More Authors You Might Like