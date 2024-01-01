Anna Guenther
Co-founder, PledgeMe
Anna Guenther is the co-founder and 'Chief Bubble Blower' of PledgeMe, ANZ’s first equity crowdfunding platform. Since launching eight years ago, over 1,400 creative community and entrepreneurial campaigns have raised almost $50 million through PledgeMe.
Anna has also worked for MIT, Harvard, and the New Zealand government. She completed her Masters in Entrepreneurship with a focus on crowdfunding.
