Ashley Rose
Grammy nominated songwriter and CEO of The Code
Ashley is the Founder & CEO of The Code as well as a partner at Creative Direction Agency, the joint venture that serves as the umbrella company for CAD Management, Golden Community LLC. & The Code. Ashley is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has written and produced for artists including Kat De Luna, Chris Brown, Sevyn Streeter, Tamar Braxton, and G-Eazy.
Ashley attended Morgan State University earning a degree in Music with a concentration in Vocal Performance.
Latest
Authenticity and Creativity Can Help Elevate a Music Brand's Overall Presence
As consumption of music continues to grow globally, brands should take note of music streamers
Three Ways AI is Reshaping the Music Business
It's time for the industry to discuss how the technology can be used to improve quality, speed, functionality, and even drive top line revenue and creative growth in 2019 and beyond
How India's Millennials, Smartphones will Awaken the Music Industry's 'Sleeping Giant'
Spotify enters another Asian streaming market, India, on 31 January
How Technology is Reviving the Global Music Business
Growing global access to Internet, penetration of smartphones, and the maturity of 5G technology are putting more music in the hands of people around the world