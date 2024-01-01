Ashley Rose

Grammy nominated songwriter and CEO of The Code

Ashley is the Founder & CEO of The Code as well as a partner at Creative Direction Agency, the joint venture that serves as the umbrella company for CAD Management, Golden Community LLC. & The Code. Ashley is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has written and produced for artists including Kat De Luna, Chris Brown, Sevyn Streeter, Tamar Braxton, and G-Eazy.

Ashley attended Morgan State University earning a degree in Music with a concentration in Vocal Performance.