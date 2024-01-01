Ashley Rose

Grammy nominated songwriter and CEO of The Code

 

Ashley is the Founder & CEO of The Code as well as a partner at Creative Direction Agency, the joint venture that serves as the umbrella company for CAD Management, Golden Community LLC. & The Code. Ashley is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has written and produced for artists including Kat De Luna, Chris Brown, Sevyn Streeter, Tamar Braxton, and G-Eazy.

Ashley attended Morgan State University earning a degree in Music with a concentration in Vocal Performance.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Authenticity and Creativity Can Help Elevate a Music Brand's Overall Presence

As consumption of music continues to grow globally, brands should take note of music streamers

Technology

Three Ways AI is Reshaping the Music Business

It's time for the industry to discuss how the technology can be used to improve quality, speed, functionality, and even drive top line revenue and creative growth in 2019 and beyond

Growth Strategies

How India's Millennials, Smartphones will Awaken the Music Industry's 'Sleeping Giant'

Spotify enters another Asian streaming market, India, on 31 January

Technology

How Technology is Reviving the Global Music Business

Growing global access to Internet, penetration of smartphones, and the maturity of 5G technology are putting more music in the hands of people around the world

More Authors You Might Like