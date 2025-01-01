Brent Pearson

Bio

Brent is the CEO of Enboarder, the first experience-driven onboarding platform designed for new hire engagement. Brent’s vision for the business was to reinvent the onboarding process from a human experience perspective, and, as a result, Enboarder was officially founded in 2015.

Brent’s credentials in the HR tech and startup space span more than 20 years, including senior executive roles at Monster and LiveCareer. He has experience co-founding successful tech startups, including recruitment process outsourcing company HRX - now part of PeopleScout.