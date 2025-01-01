Brent Pearson
Bio
Brent is the CEO of Enboarder, the first experience-driven onboarding platform designed for new hire engagement. Brent’s vision for the business was to reinvent the onboarding process from a human experience perspective, and, as a result, Enboarder was officially founded in 2015.
Brent’s credentials in the HR tech and startup space span more than 20 years, including senior executive roles at Monster and LiveCareer. He has experience co-founding successful tech startups, including recruitment process outsourcing company HRX - now part of PeopleScout.
Latest
Employees Walking Out? It's More than Bad Luck, It's Bad Business
The total cost of losing an employee is estimated to range from 90 to 200 per cent of the employee's annual salary. When an employee walks out the door, it impacts your business immediately.
Research shows staff turnover is one of the most expensive and difficult workforce challenges facing organizations
Why You Shouldn't Be Thinking About Induction on Day One
Often companies want to run inductions that are intense and short to get their new hires ramped up and productive. The issue is this approach leads to 'death by PowerPoint'
'Friending' Your Employees is Actually Good for Business
Businesses need to understand that it's the little things that have a big impact on employee experience