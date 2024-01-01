Brent Thomson

CEO and co-founder, Blip Billboards

I solve problems. Sometimes that means making stuff and sometimes it means building a company. I love dissecting business ideas and strategies. I've been lucky enough to find myself in places where I could learn about economics, paleontology, telecommunications, outdoor advertising, and philanthropy. In past lives, I've been a dishwasher, firefighter, landscaper, short-order cook, shooting instructor, missionary, author, DJ, system administrator, investor, and software engineer.