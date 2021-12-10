Constantin Kogan
Co-Founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, Partner at BitBull Capital, Founder of Adwivo
Former Managing Director at Wave Financial. Entrepreneur and digital asset investor since 2012. Contributing writer at CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, Bitcoin Magazine, Tech Radar, Hacker Noon. Co-author of 3 research papers, Ph.D. in Sociology. Author of the podcast “Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan.”
Latest
Decentralized Venture Capital Will Transform Startup Investing Forever
The galvanizing power of the blockchain and decentralized systems offer tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to participate