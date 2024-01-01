Debbie Lentz

President (Global Supply Chain), Electrocomponents

Debbie is President of Global Supply Chain at Electrocomponents plc and its trading brands RS Components, Allied Electronics and IESA. She joined Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, as the President of Global Supply Chain in 2017. Debbie is responsible for leading the further development of the Group’s supply chain capability to provide an innovative and sustainable market-leading service for customers and suppliers.

RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation are the leading brands of Electrocomponents. The Group offers more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, Electrocomponents trades through multiple channels and ships over 50,000 parcels a day.