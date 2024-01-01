Lecturer, entrepreneur and digital marketer

Deepak Yewle is a digital marketer, speaker and an entrepreneur. Currently, he is working as a managing partner at DigiChefs (a full stack digital marketing agency) and RGFK (a gifting focussed e-commerce store). He is also a visiting faculty at multiple institutes where he trains university graduates on topics like Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Analytics, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Startup Kickstarting.