Deepak Yewle

Lecturer, entrepreneur and digital marketer

 

Deepak Yewle is a digital marketer, speaker and an entrepreneur. Currently, he is working as a managing partner at DigiChefs (a full stack digital marketing agency) and RGFK (a gifting focussed e-commerce store). He is also a visiting faculty at multiple institutes where he trains university graduates on topics like Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Analytics, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Startup Kickstarting.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

6 Things to Keep in Mind Before Selecting a Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business

Choosing the right agency starts with understanding your business goals

Lifestyle

4 Ways To Effectively Build a Personal Brand

In a world which relies heavily on everything Internet, failing to leverage your online profile is an opportunity lost

More Authors You Might Like