Founder of Mober, an on-demand delivery platform in Southeast Asia

Dennis Ng is the founder and CEO of Mober, a mobile app that enables consumers and enterprises alike to enjoy the benefits of on-demand, same-day delivery. Ng is a frequently cited thought leader in Southeast Asia’s logistics space and regularly contributes to business and tech publications in the Philippines and around the region. Mober is also backed by the 2Go Group, the transport solutions provider of SM Investment Corporation.