Fei Yao
Co-founder, NewCampus
Fei is the co-founder of NewCampus, a global edtech startup for professionals excited by change. She champions lifelong learning, remote work, adopting an entrepreneurial mindset and having fun. She started her career in management consulting and also worked with Engineers Without Borders. She was recently named Forbes 30 under 30 in education.
