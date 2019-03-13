Floyd DCosta
Co-founder, Block Armour
Floyd DCosta is Co-founder of Block Armour, a Mumbai- and Singapore-based startup focused on harnessing the potential of blockchain technology to counter growing cybersecurity challenges in a bold new way. Its flagship IoTArmour solution is designed explicitly to provide military-grade security for connected devices and critical infrastructure in the Internet of Things (IoT).
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Transforming Wealth Management: Preparing for the Era of Digital Assets
The creation of a novel, global capital market powered by digital assets is underway, and as this landscape matures, it is providing for the creation of entirely new tradable assets
Powering Next-Gen Digital Banking Using Open Banking APIs and Blockchain Technology
Embracing emerging tools like distributed ledger technology and layering it atop the core banking systems using APIs (application program interface) will allow banks to create a robust yet agile digital platform and disrupt their own business models, instead of sitting on the sidelines watching the challengers disintermediate them
How Tokenisation can Digitally Transform and Revive Stock Exchanges
Blockchain can revolutionize the stock exchange experience and enhances internal capabilities
Scaling Impact Investing Using Blockchain Technology
There are over 1,340 organizations worldwide that manage more than $500 billion in related assets
Taking a Venture Studio Approach to Drive Blockchain Adoption
Such a setup lets organizations and emerging startups to develop, from the ground up, multiple closely related projects, using their own ideas and resources
How to Protect Smart Cities From Cyber Attacks Using Blockchain
Smart city networks are ever expanding and require security solutions that can be just as scalable without compromising on quality or efficiency