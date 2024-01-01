Georg Chmiel
Executive Chairman, Juwai
Four Ways to Use Diversity to Save Your Company
The companies that address gender equality head-on are also generally the most innovative, fast-growing, and enduring
How to Use Your Board to Supercharge Growth
Get the right balance between intervention and indifference, and your Board can become a powerful tool for growth.
IPO or Trade Sale: which one is best for the CEO?
As a company grows, it must improve its systems of management and reporting. Public or private, there is no getting around this fact
Why Go-jek Will Win in the End
Go-jek's coming domination of Southeast Asia is how deeply it is embedded into its market