Georg Chmiel

Executive Chairman, Juwai

Georg Chmiel is the chairman of and iCar Asia. He is also the executive chairman of Juwai. Previously, he was a managing director of iProperty Group, where he oversaw its acquisition by the REA Group Ltd. He has also served as the CEO and managing director of international real estate agency and finance network, LJ Hooker; and as the CFO and general manager (International) at the REA Group.