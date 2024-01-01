Georg Chmiel

Executive Chairman, Juwai

Georg Chmiel is the chairman of and iCar Asia. He is also the executive chairman of Juwai. Previously, he was a managing director of iProperty Group, where he oversaw its acquisition by the REA Group Ltd. He has also served as the CEO and managing director of international real estate agency and finance network, LJ Hooker; and as the CFO and general manager (International) at the REA Group.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Four Ways to Use Diversity to Save Your Company

The companies that address gender equality head-on are also generally the most innovative, fast-growing, and enduring

Leadership

How to Use Your Board to Supercharge Growth

Get the right balance between intervention and indifference, and your Board can become a powerful tool for growth.

News and Trends

IPO or Trade Sale: which one is best for the CEO?

As a company grows, it must improve its systems of management and reporting. Public or private, there is no getting around this fact

Leadership

Why Go-jek Will Win in the End

Go-jek's coming domination of Southeast Asia is how deeply it is embedded into its market

