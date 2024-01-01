Hari Sivan
CEO, soCash
An experienced banker and a digital native with a career that boasts stints with the world’s leading financial institutions across Asia, Hari Sivan now leverages on his rich experience with payment solutions, product development, fraud control and risk management to build Asia’s largest cash distribution network via Singapore-based FinTech start-up soCash.
Having deep expertise in global finance – and the transformational power it holds for communities everywhere, he is passionate about everything digital and an evangelist of pragmatic innovation for the common good.
