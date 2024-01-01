James Philip

Founder and managing director, JMJ Phillip Holdings

James is the founder and managing director of global executive search firm JMJ Phillip Holdings where he serves as a subject matter expert for the recruitment of supply chain, manufacturing and technology positions. Having more than 20 years of experience growing brands and businesses from the ground up, Philip also founded Heavy Hitter Holdings which is home to more than a dozen brands spanning recruiting, market research, human capital consulting, digital marketing, CPG products, music, digital media and publishing, and startup investing.