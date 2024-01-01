CEO at Revolut Singapore

James Shanahan joined Revolut in March 2020 and was previously Chief of Staff for Railsbank Technologies in South East Asia and Chief Operating Officer for Singlife. He has more than 25 years experience with large banks, insurers and third parties, predominantly in Asia, including ANZ Bank, Avaloq, Standard Chartered Bank, AXA Insurance and Accenture. He has led new business launches, M&A, strategy, technology and operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia.