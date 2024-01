Kamal Karmakar

CEO, CitiXsys

Kamal is the founder and promoter of CitiXsys. He also has a considerable experience at counseling executives at high growth companies on strategy formulation, business model transformation, and implementation of balanced scorecard in their enterprise. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Kamal is well-recognised in the industry, and is also a board of members of various companies globally, including SAP Advisory Council for Business One in Germany.