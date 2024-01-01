Kevin Ng

Managing Director, ThunderQuote

 

Kevin Ng is a Managing director of Thunderquote.com, ASEAN's most comprehensive business services portal - www.thunderquote.com), with clients like NTUC, ST Kinetics and Singapore Press Holdings. He was the Student Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 for Singapore (GSEA National Champion), and was crowned World Top 6 Student Entrepreneurs (Global Grand Finalist) in Washington D.C. on behalf of the nation.

A veteran technology entrepreneur certified in project management and quality assurance(CAPM/Six Sigma), he has worked on over five technology product fields, including mPOS, event app engines, manpower scheduling, Web ERP systems, and more.

