Keyoor Purani
Professor of Marketing, IIM Kozhikode
Besides being the professor of marketing at IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Purani is also the executive director of IIMK LIVE, the business incubator cell of IIM Kozhikode. Prior to IIM Kozhikode, he has served as an Assistant Professor at Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) for almost five years.
Prof. Purani was one of the members of Board of Governors, IIM Kozhikode Society, June 2016 - June 2018. In the past, he has also worked on papers such as Equity brand: evolution of a brand from stock market and The moderating role of industrial experience in the job satisfaction, intention to leave relationship: an empirical study among salesmen in India.
Prof. Purani holds a PhD in Management as well as an MBA in Marketing.
Mentoring and not just 'Moneytoring' Vital for Balanced Startup Ecosystems
Incubator managers need to have mechanisms to monitor founder development and startup progress to decide appropriate focus in terms of learning and/or performance
Can Corporate Engagement with Startups be Not-for-profit?
Large companies have recently found models to engage with startups that revolve primarily around technology
Developing Entrepreneurship Ecosystems By Design: Can Academic Institutions Play A Central Role?
Universities provide an ideal platform with free thinking, creative culture for product and business ideas to germinate
