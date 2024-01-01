Kim Co Lim
CEO-founder, TripZeeker
Kim Co Lim is the CEO and founder of travel platform TripZeeker, which is headquartered out of the Philippines and active across Asia. The platform uses bleeding edge technologies to match travellers with the best destinations and experiences.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
From Novelty, to Productivity, to Commerce, Voice Has Come a Long Way
Asia poised to drive the next biggest market growth in voice tech
Will Blockchain Phones Become the New Norm?
The ecosystem that will emerge from the rise of such handsets in Asia Pacific will give founders a new way to reach customers
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach