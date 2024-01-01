Lauren Crystal
Co-founder, Hassl
Lauren Crystal is the Managing Director of an award-winning agency Your Creative, and a co-founder of Hassl. She is a prominent speaker on creative growth strategies and team productivity, most notably speaking at Pausefest Summit, Property Council and Forbes. Lauren was named the 2019 Telstra Business Women’s Victorian Emerging Leader of the Year. She is an ongoing contributor for Startup Daily, Hackernoon and Smart Company.
