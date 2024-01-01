Co-founder, SpringCapital

Marc Lederman is a co-founder of NewSpring and a General Partner of the firm’s dedicated growth equity funds. He serves as a member of the investment committee of all NewSpring Growth and NewSpring Mezzanine funds. Marc has an extensive background in finance, investing, consulting, and accounting and was a certified public accountant. Prior to co-founding NewSpring, he was a manager in the business assurance and advisory services group of Deloitte. Marc is an active member of the Mid-Atlantic region’s private equity and venture capital community. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.