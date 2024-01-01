Mark del Rosario
Partner, Rocket Equities
Mark serves as a Partner at Rocket Equities, a strategy and M&A advisory focused on Asian startups and SMEs. With a degree in chemistry and material science engineering, Mark loves working with e-commerce and fin-tech companies while creating strategic partnerships in the ecosystem.
He is currently pursuing his CFA degree.
Latest
The Three Type of Investors You Should Watch Out for When Raising Funds
Each kind comes with its own particular mission, so you should really strive to understand who you are dealing with
