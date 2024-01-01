Mark del Rosario

Partner, Rocket Equities

 

Mark serves as a Partner at Rocket Equities, a strategy and M&A advisory focused on Asian startups and SMEs. With a degree in chemistry and material science engineering, Mark loves working with e-commerce and fin-tech companies while creating strategic partnerships in the ecosystem.

He is currently pursuing his CFA degree.

