Markus L. Rahardja

VP-Investor Relations at BRI Ventures

Markus L. Rahardja is the VP of Investor Relations at BRI Ventures, a US$250 million+ corporate venture capital arm of Bank BRI, the largest microfinance institution in the world and Indonesia’s first digital bank.

Latest

Technology

Why Tech is the Future of Education in Indonesia

In order to modernize an education sector plagued by uneven access and outdated curriculums, Indonesia's public and private sectors must double down on digital

