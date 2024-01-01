Markus L. Rahardja
VP-Investor Relations at BRI Ventures
Markus L. Rahardja is the VP of Investor Relations at BRI Ventures, a US$250 million+ corporate venture capital arm of Bank BRI, the largest microfinance institution in the world and Indonesia’s first digital bank.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Tech is the Future of Education in Indonesia
In order to modernize an education sector plagued by uneven access and outdated curriculums, Indonesia's public and private sectors must double down on digital
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach