Mike Singh
CEO and co-founder, AsiaKredit
Mike Singh is the CEO and co-founder of AsiaKredit, which operates Pera247mobile app, a solution that provides the unbanked and underbanked in the Philippines access to the digital finance they need.
What the Unbanked Customer Really Wants
Fintech startups must meet them where they are, not only in a physical sense, but in a psychological one too
