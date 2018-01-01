Christian Martin

Christian Martin

Guest Writer
Sales Training for Coaches and Consultants

Christian Martin is the CEO and lead trainer at ProfitFox.Co, a program that teaches coaches and consultants to build a 6-figure/yr business in 60 days.

More From Christian Martin

7 Surefire Techniques for Overcoming Chronic Procrastination
Entrepreneurs

7 Surefire Techniques for Overcoming Chronic Procrastination

Step one: if you are going to do it later, why not start now?
7 min read
Need Help to Grow Your Business Faster? Here's Four Ways to "Clone" Yourself
Growth Strategies

Need Help to Grow Your Business Faster? Here's Four Ways to "Clone" Yourself

You can only do so much, but the systems you build can do so very much more.
6 min read
4 Reasons Why Raising Your Price Is a Brilliant Marketing Move
Ready for Anything

4 Reasons Why Raising Your Price Is a Brilliant Marketing Move

Charging less than your competitors signals potential clients that you doubt the value of what you offer.
6 min read
Your Best Career Strategy: Start Thinking Outside the Cubicle.
Ready for Anything

Your Best Career Strategy: Start Thinking Outside the Cubicle.

Online consulting can free you with a meaningful worklife that can be lived anywhere.
10 min read
5 Steps to Building a 6-Figure Consultancy
Consulting

5 Steps to Building a 6-Figure Consultancy

Stop trading your time for money, and start trading value for money.
4 min read
5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur
Failure

5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur

Don't be afraid to invest in yourself, do the right things and cross that finish line next time around.
9 min read
5 Myths About Selling on Amazon
Amazon

5 Myths About Selling on Amazon

Why your ecommerce business should be selling on Amazon, if you're not doing so already
4 min read
5 Marketing Lessons Learned From Southeast Asian Street Vendors
Marketing

5 Marketing Lessons Learned From Southeast Asian Street Vendors

This region is like the Internet come to life -- and everyone's an entrepreneur.
5 min read
