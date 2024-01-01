Mithun Appaiah
CEO of Innovative Foods Ltd, Brand Sumeru
Mithun Appaiah is the CEO of Innovative Foods Ltd, makers of the brand Sumeru. He is an expert with F&B industry expertise across the spectrum of sales, key account management, customer marketing, logistics, business development, P&L management, developing new business channels, e-commerce and start-up acceleration.
After passing out from IFIM Business School, Mithun joined Nestle India Ltd, handling urban and rural markets and building the rural market footprint, with distribution expansion into feeder towns. He was also instrumental in driving innovative in-store execution and execution templates.
He has won multiple awards and accolades, including Urja CEO & MD award with Britannia, Innovator of the year award at United Spirits-UB group, National winner of premium brand contest with Nestle, Best outgoing student award in business management, and an the award for topper gold medal in Marketing during his MBA.
