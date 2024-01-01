Nabeel Ahmad
Founder and CEO, Vertabyte
Nabeel Ahmad is a serial entrepreneur who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of marketing, software development, design, e-commerce, and more. He is the founder and CEO of Vertabyte, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes. Nabeel’s clientele ranges from SMEs to some of the top corporations of the world.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Having a Strong Brand Voice is Important For Any Business
Three ways to create a distinctive identity that hooks the audience from the get go, and resonates with target market