Neha Gandhi

Director, Stovekraft

Neha is the Director of Stovekraft, the country’s leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances. In her current role, she shoulders the responsibility of rolling out new initiatives and marketing strategies for the company. She holds a post-graduate diploma in sales & marketing from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bengaluru. Post gaining hands-on experience in media and advertisement industry, Neha made her way to become an ideal leader to establish Stovekraft as a global brand.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Five Ways to Ensure a Successful International Debut

Vigilant and meticulous planning, optimised resource allocation, and realistic expectation-setting can help maximize your chance

More Authors You Might Like