Neha Gandhi
Director, Stovekraft
Neha is the Director of Stovekraft, the country’s leading manufacturer of kitchen appliances. In her current role, she shoulders the responsibility of rolling out new initiatives and marketing strategies for the company. She holds a post-graduate diploma in sales & marketing from MICA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Christ University, Bengaluru. Post gaining hands-on experience in media and advertisement industry, Neha made her way to become an ideal leader to establish Stovekraft as a global brand.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Ways to Ensure a Successful International Debut
Vigilant and meticulous planning, optimised resource allocation, and realistic expectation-setting can help maximize your chance
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-