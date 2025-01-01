Nial King
This Marketing Advisor Cracked Open the Best Formula to Hire CMOs – and He's Sharing it
Yam Regev, a seasoned marketing advisor, has found that many companies—especially in the tech industry—struggle with effectively hiring Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs). To address this, he's developed a CMO Hiring Kit, now making waves across the industry.
From High Society to the Criminal Underworld: Lessons from a Life of Glamour, Crime, and Consequence
Eric Chang warns against the seductive pull of wealth and fame, sharing his own fall from high society to international crime as a lesson on the devastating consequences—and the difficult path to redemption.
Rising GCC-based Game Developer Sooqista Studios Seeks Partnerships and Investment for Upcoming Release Fractalians
Sooqista Studios, an independent game development company headquartered in Kuwait, has announced that it is searching for industry partners and investments as it gears for a commercial release of its web3 multiplayer action role-playing game Fractalians.