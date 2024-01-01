Niranjan Limbachiya
CEO, KiwiQA
Software Testing is Not Baggage but a Crucial Component
Software testing need not be considered an unnecessary expense that must be incurred before releasing your product in the market
Why QA Testing can be an Issue for your Business
While testing can play a major role in quality assurance, it has a set of disadvantages that could be detrimental to the development of businesses
How AI Testing can Increase ROI for your Business
In this article, we explore the use of AI and ML for software quality assurance, which lead toward such mechanisms and how your organisation can benefit from it
Green Cloud Computing : Techniques every QA should know
It's important for QA practitioners to take a look at green computing and employ its techniques in quality assurance practices
Cloud Data Storage: Issues and Threats Every QA Tester should know about
Online collaboration solutions, web 2.0 applications, databases, storage and QA/DEV environments are typical cloud use cases that have gained much importance over the years
