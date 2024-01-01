Oliver Somoza

Founder, Turnkey Property Pro

Oliver has been involved in the real estate business since the age of 18. Over the years, he has worked in every facet of the real estate business, including real estate brokerage, management, construction, and development.

His experience ranges from having owned his own real estate brokerage company with over 35 agents, to working with principals who owned significant building portfolios. In those positions, Oliver was responsible for the brokerage and management of their properties on an in-house basis, and as the project manager of development of over a half billion dollars in new ground-up condominium construction projects in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Six years ago, Oliver began his own real estate development company in Philadelphia and Baltimore with his sister Gabriella, S7 Real Estate. In this capacity, Oliver and Gabriella bought and rehabbed investment properties for their own portfolio. Over the last few years, Oliver has developed hundreds of properties in the two cities. Oliver started Turnkey Property Pro was started to help investors who want to own investment properties in Philadelphia and Baltimore but want to rely on our experience to execute successful projects.