Patrick Gentry

Co-founder and CEO of Sprout Solutions

 

Patrick is the co-founder and CEO of Sprout Solutions, a Philippine-based software company that helps companies solve payroll, HR and recruitment issues. His wife Alexandria Gentry co-founded the company and is the chief product officer. Sprout recently raised $1.6 million in seed round funding from Kickstart Ventures and other investors that include Wavemaker Partners and Beenext.

 

Latest

Leadership

Why First Quarter is the Best Time to Consider Overhauling Legacy Systems

Business leaders and team members rarely evaluate them with a critical eye, owing to both the status quo and organizational inertia

