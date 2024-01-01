Patrick Gentry
Co-founder and CEO of Sprout Solutions
Patrick is the co-founder and CEO of Sprout Solutions, a Philippine-based software company that helps companies solve payroll, HR and recruitment issues. His wife Alexandria Gentry co-founded the company and is the chief product officer. Sprout recently raised $1.6 million in seed round funding from Kickstart Ventures and other investors that include Wavemaker Partners and Beenext.
