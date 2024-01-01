Peng T Ong
Managing Partner, Monk's Hill Ventures
The Future of Human-Machine Relationships… and What That Means for Businesses
As technology continues to advance, we can envision a shift towards building relationships with customers as the new way of value creation
The Future Of App Engagement Is In the 'Feed Flow AI'
The Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma highlighted the fact that a number of Silicon Valley tech companies are using Feed Flow AIs to monetize attention with many users being unaware
Being a Rainmaker During COVID-19
Refocus your efforts on being a great rainmaker and build your base, not just in customers, but also your talent, your product, marketing and sales, finance, legal and human resources.
The Rise of Third Generation Companies in Southeast Asia
Investors looking to capture tech-sector opportunities in Southeast Asia should look for a new of generation companies that can provide a comprehensive solution to consumers' needs
