Peng T Ong

Managing Partner, Monk's Hill Ventures

Peng is an entrepreneur who invests in entrepreneurs. He does so primarily through his role as Managing Partner at Monk's Hill Ventures - a technology venture fund based in Southeast Asia that he co-founded. Peng was the co-founder Electric Classifieds. After Electric Classifieds, he was the founder and CEO of Interwoven, which went public on NASDAQ and grew to a $10B market cap before being acquired. After Interwoven, Peng founded Encentuate, the leader in enterprise identity management. The three businesses he started now generate annual revenues that total more than $1 billion. Most recently, Peng was a Partner at GSR Ventures, a leading VC in China. Peng has also served on many boards, including SingTel. YY.com, and IMDA Singapore. He is currently the Chairman of SolveEducation! and a board member of the International Advisory Board for the University of Texas at Austin. Peng earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Future of Human-Machine Relationships… and What That Means for Businesses

As technology continues to advance, we can envision a shift towards building relationships with customers as the new way of value creation

Technology

The Future Of App Engagement Is In the 'Feed Flow AI'

The Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma highlighted the fact that a number of Silicon Valley tech companies are using Feed Flow AIs to monetize attention with many users being unaware

News and Trends

Being a Rainmaker During COVID-19

Refocus your efforts on being a great rainmaker and build your base, not just in customers, but also your talent, your product, marketing and sales, finance, legal and human resources.

Technology

The Rise of Third Generation Companies in Southeast Asia

Investors looking to capture tech-sector opportunities in Southeast Asia should look for a new of generation companies that can provide a comprehensive solution to consumers' needs

More Authors You Might Like