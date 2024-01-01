CEO and co-founder, Travelstop

Prashant Kirtane is the CEO and co-founder of Travelstop. Headquartered in Singapore, the company sets out to revolutionize business travel for SMEs by providing a simple, flexible, and integrated solutions for business travellers.

Prior to Travelstop, Prashant co-founded Travelmob, a leading company in the vacation rental industry, which was acquired by Expedia’s subsidiary Home Away. Prior to his ventures into startups and the travel/vacation industry, Prashant worked for 12 years at Yahoo!, where he was the Senior Director of Engineering (Video).

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute at Mumbai University in India.