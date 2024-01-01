Prashant Kirtane
CEO and co-founder, Travelstop
Prashant Kirtane is the CEO and co-founder of Travelstop. Headquartered in Singapore, the company sets out to revolutionize business travel for SMEs by providing a simple, flexible, and integrated solutions for business travellers.
Prior to Travelstop, Prashant co-founded Travelmob, a leading company in the vacation rental industry, which was acquired by Expedia’s subsidiary Home Away. Prior to his ventures into startups and the travel/vacation industry, Prashant worked for 12 years at Yahoo!, where he was the Senior Director of Engineering (Video).
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute at Mumbai University in India.
Latest
How AI Can Transform Business Travel for SMEs
As technology continues to advance and companies incorporate artificial technology into their workspaces, the tools used to plan a business trip or claim an expense can be entirely automated
