Raghav Sawhney

Founder BTCWires.com and Blockchainprbuzz.com

Founder BTCWires.com and Blockchainprbuzz.com. Aspiring VC and proud owner of BTCINFO.io He is an Indian Entrepreneur, Active Author, Marketing, and Fundraising Consultant. His breakthrough is primarily from generating millions of digital impressions for the Entertainment, Gaming & Blockchain Industry.