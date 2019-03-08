Rebecca Livesey

Director, Executive Coach, Strategy & Leadership Consultant

 Rebecca Livesey is the founder of Achieve Lead Succeed, and is based in Brisbane.

Latest

Leadership

Make 2020 the Year Of Business Transformation

It's time to think about how to implement a solid business transformation program that will lead to genuine progress, increased productivity and the opportunity to compete more successfully

Growth Strategies

E-Commerce: Strategy & Culture Drive Business Transformation

How we engage our people, how we lead, and how we represent ourselves in the market is, in essence, our culture

Growth Strategies

The What and Why of Business Transformation in 2019

Business transformation is about intent; identifying what needs to change and strategically updating from within in a focused way

Leadership

Why Young Businesses need to Start their Leadership on the Right Foot

It's easy for an early stage business owner to lead with a CEO mindset that focuses on results and return. While this is not necessarily a bad mentality to have, and it's imperative for a new business, this isn't the only way successful companies run

Leadership

5 Ways To Develop Your Strategic Leadership

What's on your To-Be List today as Leaders?

Growth Strategies

The Future of Finance: AI and the Entrepreneur

Rapid changes in AI automation are being introduced in industries that are already operating like well-oiled machines

