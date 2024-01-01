Rohith Murthy
Founder and country manager, SingSaver
SingSaver is a personal finance comparison platform which provides free, quick, and easily accessible resources to help users make better decisions regarding personal finance products in Singapore; these include credit cards, personal loans, and travel insurance. It is part of CompareAsiaGroup, a series B-funded online financial marketplace whose investors include Goldman Sachs, Alibaba and IFC.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Credit Cards Are Fighting Rise of E-wallets in Asia
E-wallets may be offering the ease of mobile payments through store partnerships and rewards across Asia, but credit cards are turning to tech and digital to shift the odds in their favour
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-