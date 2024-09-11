Building a startup in another country, where you lack an audience, a safety net, and the cost of learning through mistakes, is a test for business expansion. Can you survive and ultimately thrive?

Finding entrepreneurial success on home soil is hard enough, but adapting those achievements to the international market is an entirely different challenge. Building a startup in another country, where you lack an audience, a safety net, and the cost of learning through mistakes, is a test for business expansion. Can you survive and ultimately thrive?

Based in Dubai, entrepreneur Elad Moshe Dror experienced how culture impacts work-related values and learned from the unpredictable aspects of a new market in Mexico. He was eager to broaden his business horizons.

Modest Beginnings Inform Success

As a young man at 21, Elad Dror worked as a cleaner for an air ventilation cleaning company. He used to go to houses and service the air ducts. It wasn't glamorous, but it instilled in Elad a strong work ethic and a drive for success that he carries with him today. In addition to the values he gained, Elad learned what it took to thrive as a business in another country. The U.S. was the first country he faced on his own, and the lessons he learned at that small air ventilation job continue to inform the choices he makes for Epasero Group today.

From this point, Elad Moshe Dror knew what he wanted to do. Over many years, he became adept at identifying and launching successful international startups based on his experience working in a foreign country. Now living in Dubai, Elad has become an entrepreneur, startup advisor, and angel investor. He now acts as the founder of Epasero Group, a series of technology solution companies based in Dubai, Cyprus, and Mexico. These companies span various industries, including tourism and real estate, developing tech products from the ground up.

The Mexican Experience: Elad Moshe Dror's Path to Expanding Epasero Group

When Epasero Group wanted to expand into other geographic locations, Elad saw potential in Mexico. However, it wasn't just about understanding the people and culture–it was about recognizing and adapting to the unique needs of the Mexican cosmetics industry, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Making Epasero Group work there meant deeply knowing the people and industry.

Throughout this process, Elad noticed how the pandemic had severely impacted traditional sales methods, including engaging with customers directly in malls and retail spaces. With the streets and malls practically empty, the usual approach to attracting customers became impossible. However, rather than retreat, Elad Moshe Dror identified an opportunity within the crisis. By leveraging technology, he adapted his CRM system to lead generation. This enabled the cosmetics industry to continue reaching customers and clients without physical interaction.

This approach, unique to the Mexican market, demonstrated the importance of understanding the culture and adapting to the specific circumstances of the moment. Elad's ability to navigate these challenges highlighted the necessity of understanding local needs and conditions, helping Epasero Group truly succeed in Mexico.

The Value of Local Ties for Epasero Group

In forging this connection, Elad recognized through his experience the advantages of founding the Epasero Group in Mexico. If they maintained a connection with their employees, Elad found that Epasero Group would also more closely embed itself in the community, bringing workers who understood the value of what Epasero was doing. Understanding the community in which your company will participate is a vital aspect of finding success in a country you are not from. Elad is an expert at identifying every advantage the people around him bring to his business.

Software Innovation by Epasero Technologies

Epasero Technologies develops software for many verticals, such as digital marketing allocation, analysis, analytics, and traffic automation for websites. The company created a CRM for the beauty industry and beyond. This CRM helps beauty clinics combine the lead generation of online clients with offline clinics.

Leading Epasero Forward with Elad Moshe Dror's Global Impact

Looking to the future of Elad Moshe Dror, the team at Epasero is working on exciting startups in the finance, insurance, and travel industries on a global scale. As CEO of Epasero, Elad's work demonstrates the importance of establishing connections, understanding what it means to work in a country you aren't from, and how your company can benefit the people around you. His success is proof of these tenets and continues to guide the Epasero Group forward.